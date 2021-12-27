Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,758.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

