Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $167.05 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

