Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 119.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,880 shares of company stock worth $17,918,010 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.