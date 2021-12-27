Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 11.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $649,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $397.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

