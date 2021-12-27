Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $14.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $15.79 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $61.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

