M&T Bank Corp Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHK opened at $171.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.71. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

