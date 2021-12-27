M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FIX opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.