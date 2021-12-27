M&T Bank Corp Purchases 288 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.