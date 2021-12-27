M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,039 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after buying an additional 3,423,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after buying an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after buying an additional 79,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in QIAGEN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after buying an additional 188,189 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.26 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

