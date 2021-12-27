M&T Bank Corp Takes $405,000 Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,689,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,552,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $69.50 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

