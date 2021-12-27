M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,093,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000.

ILCG opened at $71.76 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

