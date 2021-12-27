MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $178.38 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $15.43 or 0.00029705 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $472.17 million and $178.38 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

