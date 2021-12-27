Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.46. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 3,407 shares changing hands.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

