NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $797.59 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 77.4% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $14.94 or 0.00029035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.94 billion and $797.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,173,078 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

