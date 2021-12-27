Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 270.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $114.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

