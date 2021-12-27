Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 129.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.