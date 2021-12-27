Nervos Network Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $695.34 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,360.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.44 or 0.07971985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00309657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.00910223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.41 or 0.00450569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00256871 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,971,023,939 coins and its circulating supply is 29,163,848,691 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

