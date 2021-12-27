Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,462.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,439.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

