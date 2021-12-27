New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,521 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.01% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $33,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

