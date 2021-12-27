New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $38,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

