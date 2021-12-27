New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $302.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.71 and a 12-month high of $312.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.