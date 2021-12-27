New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.18 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Syneos Health worth $36,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 327.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $83,700,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after purchasing an additional 619,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

