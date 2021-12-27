New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.74% of Semtech worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,561,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $86.91 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

