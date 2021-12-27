New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.28% of Helios Technologies worth $33,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $103.11 on Monday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

