New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,900 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Essential Utilities worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $128,569,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

