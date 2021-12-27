NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.12

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.12 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 117323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.