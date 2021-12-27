NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

