NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.10. NextNav shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 739 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

