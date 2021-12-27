Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 271 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.00. 34,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

