Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 3,444 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.13% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. 6,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.