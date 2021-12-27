Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.87. 15,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

