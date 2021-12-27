Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 23,959 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2,346.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $8.11 on Monday, hitting $672.91. 3,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,045. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $670.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

