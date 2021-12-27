Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.81 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 41,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 239,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.29. 14,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

