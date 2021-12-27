Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,163 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.47. 31,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

