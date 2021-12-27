Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 340 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $51,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.55. 27,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,797. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

