Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 3,235 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $213.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $200.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

