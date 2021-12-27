Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 3,610 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 211.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Fire Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.6% during the third quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 169,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 605,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 186,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

