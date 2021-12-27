Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB opened at $343.01 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.