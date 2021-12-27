Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $43,381,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $74.15. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,905. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,008,572 shares of company stock valued at $68,795,055 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

