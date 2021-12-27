Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 225 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

