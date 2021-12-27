Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 50 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

