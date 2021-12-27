Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 84,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,348,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

