Noir Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $274,025.61 and $533.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00222488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00518463 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00074651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,446,394 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.