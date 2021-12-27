Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Encompass Health worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Truist dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

