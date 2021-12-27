Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.