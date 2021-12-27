NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 110.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 70,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,547. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

