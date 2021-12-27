NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 317.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $296.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.