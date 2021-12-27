Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after buying an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $777,304,000 after buying an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.