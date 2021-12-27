Nwam LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

