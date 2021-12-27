Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $84.39 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

